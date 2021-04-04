How to report someone on Discord

The report function is an integral part of any social media platform. While most platforms can be tools for good, there can be many unwanted interactions or forms of harassment from other users as well. Luckily, it’s easy to report unwanted or unsolicited messages on Discord.

First, you need to have the knowledge of what’s reportable on Discord. Discord strictly prohibits messages that are:

Harassment

Spam messages

Violating IP rights

Sharing child pornography

Glorifying or promoting suicide and self-harm

Distributing viruses

Threatening another user

Sharing images of gore or animal cruelty

Promoting violent extremism

Promoting pirated software

For more specific instructions on Discord’s rules, check out their official guidelines.

Second, you should navigate to the Discord Trust and Safety request center. From here, all you’ll need is the “message link,” which is easily obtainable by right-clicking on desktop or tapping the message and holding on mobile devices. For Android, you simply need to copy the message to your clipboard and paste it into the report section.

On iOS, all you need to do is tap and hold the offending message and head to the Report selection.

That’s it! Discord makes an attempt to remove harassing content, but the company can’t be everywhere. It needs people to report the TOS-breaking content posted so it can remove this type of content where it pops up.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.