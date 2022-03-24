How to remove the wanted poster in Through the Tunnel | Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and The Forgotten Land has a bunch of various side quests that task the player with being eagle-eyed and looking out for things they might not expect.

One of these is included in one of the very first levels, Through the Tunnel. It tasks Kirby with finding and destroying a wanted poster that’s hidden throughout the level.

Of course, players could go about looking high and low for the poster and check every corner of the map. But why do that when we can just show you where it is instead?

Wanted poster location

Screengrab via Nintendo

The poster is located right near the end of the level when you first get the Stairs Mouthful power-up. Just keep going forward and you’ll come across a weird Kirby poster with a purple X on it. Use the stairs to reach it and hit it with any power-up to finish the quest.

After that, it’s on to the next side quest to save every Waddle Dee.