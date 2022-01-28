How to pre-order Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The game comes out in less than a week.

Techland’s action RPG Dying Light 2 is set to release next week on most platforms and the game has multiple purchasable versions available for pre-order leading up to its Feb. 4 release.

Excluding the special Collector’s edition of the game, which can’t be purchased for pre-order on the game’s website, there are three versions of the game: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. They cost $59.99, $79.99, and $99.99, respectively.

Pre-ordering the game can be done through the game’s official website and the Techland Store. You can also buy the game digitally through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, or Epic Store.

Screengrab via Store.Techland.net

The more expensive editions of the game include more in-game cosmetics. The Ultimate edition includes extra DLC stories in the coming months as well as a two-hour Night XP Boost.

The game will be available on release for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. There isn’t an official timeline for when it will release on Nintendo Switch, but it should be coming to the platform in the near future as well. It isn’t available for pre-order on the Switch, though.

Dying Light 2 is the sequel to the survival horror game Dying Light, which was originally released in 2015. The new game also has a zombie apocalypse theme and an open-world setting, but it’s set 20 years following the events of the original game in the series.