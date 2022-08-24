How to play Stranded: Alien Dawn early via early access

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a new sci-fi survival game that has an early access launch coming later this year. Here’s how to get access to the game early.

How to get early access to Stranded: Alien Dawn

Stranded: Alien Dawn is coming out via Steam Early Access in Oct. 2022. This means the game will only be available to PC players that have a Steam account when it launches. You’ll simply need to head to the game’s Steam page, purchase it, and start downloading it.

If you want to play Stranded: Alien Dawn on another platform, however, you won’t be able to play when the game launches via Early Access in October. No release date for PlayStation and Xbox have been shared yet.

Those ports are not expected to arrive until 2023, or later.

Once available on console, you can go to the store and download it as usual.

What is Stranded: Alien Dawn?

Developed by Haemimont Games, the company behind Surviving Mars, Stranded is a planet survival simulation game that features a group of marooned people on an alien planet. The goal is to survive with strategy and smart decisions, protecting the group from starvation, disease, extreme weather, and other threats.

To keep your colony safe, you’ll be tasked with building a base that protects the survivors from alien attacks. You can forage for limited resources and build weapons as well. You’ll have to figure out what to prioritize and make split-second choices to keep the survivors alive. Check out more gameplay information on the official website.

Stranded: Alien Dawn has been met with mixed reviews. While some like the idea of a survival simulation game set in a science fiction world, others feel the trailer was initially misleading with its cinematic feel. However, it’s still too early to tell for many gamers.

With early access just a few months away, we can expect more information and Stranded: Alien Dawn gameplay to be released soon.

When is Stranded: Alien Dawn releasing?

Stranded: Alien Dawn is coming out in Oct. 2022 via early access. No exact release date has been announced thus far. Stranded can’t be pre-ordered at this time but it can be saved to your Steam wish list.

Once the game is ready to be downloaded, Steam will notify you.