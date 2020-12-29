Forza Motorsport 7 allows players to drive over 700 cars in iconic and beautiful locations around the world. This experience is fun when playing alone, but it’s even better when experienced with a friend.

Playing split-screen in Forza Motorsport 7 is simple and friends can join in on the fun without issue.

How to play split-screen in Forza Motorsport 7

To play split-screen in Forza Motorsport 7 on the Xbox One, players must navigate to the free play mode. Once in the free play menu, there’s an option in the bottom right corner to play split-screen. Press this option and the game will prompt the second player to press start on their controller, which allows them to join the game.

The second player must already be signed into their own account or a guest account for this to work. If both controllers are signed in to the same account, pressing start on the second controller will return players to the main menu.

Forza Motorsport 7 is also available on PC, but split-screen is only available on console at this time.

Once both players are signed in, they can enjoy the free mode and race each other on various tracks. Forza Motorsport 7 is the latest entry in the series and a new Forza Motorsport title was announced at Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase in July. Playing split-screen with friends should help entertain dedicated fans until the new title is released.