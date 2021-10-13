How to play Battlefield 2042 with friends?

"So no one told you life was gonna be this way."

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch in November, but players will get to experience what the game has to offer before its release date. With its beta kicking off, it’s now time for Battlefield 2042 to show all of its new features and how it stacks up against its main competition, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

These triple-A shooter games attract millions of players during their beta and release periods. Most players also come with at least groups of two since everyone needs a squad member they can truly trust if they need reviving on the battlefield.

If you’ve just logged onto Battlefield 2042 and are looking for a way to invite your friends to your squad, here’s how you can invite them and jump into the action as a team.

How can you play Battlefield 2042 with friends?

To play Battlefield 2042 with your friends, you’ll need to launch the game first on any platform. Once you make your way to the main screen, you’ll need to look for the Social button, which will be on the bottom right corner of your screen.

After choosing the Social button, you’ll be able to see your friends from different platforms alongside other players with who you may have shared the same lobby within your last Battlefield 2042 sessions.

On the Social panel, you’ll be able to invite your friends to your party. Players will be able to invite a maximum of four players, and if you’d like to add more of your friends to your friends’ list, you’ll need to send them invitations on Origin, Steam, or your preferred gaming platform.

How to add friends in Battlefield 2042?

If you’ve just had that perfect teammate on your squad and would like to continue playing with them, you can try sending them a friend invitation to see if they’d be up for playing more.

Open up the settings panel and choose Squad and Players. You’ll be able to see all the players that were in your match, and clicking on their profile will send you to their Origin accounts on PC. You’ll need to send them a friend request on your preferred gaming platform first so you can also add them to your squad in Battlefield 2042.