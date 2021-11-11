How to play Battlefield 2042 early access

Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the iconic massive shooter franchise, is fast approaching its official release date on Nov. 19. For some players, that’s just a week too long, but there a few different options when it comes to getting into early access.

Early access for Battlefield 2042 begins on Nov. 12, 2021. Here’s how you can play the game early.

Purchase the Gold or Ultimate Edition

Anyone who has pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042, or buys them the day early access opens can participate in early access.

Both editions come with the Pre-Order Pack, the Year One Pass Pack, and the Battle Hardened Legendary skin for the specialist Irish. The Gold Edition contains all that and costs $90. The Ultimate Edition contains all that plus as the Midnight Ultimate Bundle, the official digital artbook, and the digital soundtrack for $110.

Use EA Play Pro

EA Play is EA’s subscription service, and subscribers of the more advanced EA Play Pro get full access to the Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition—including early access.

EA Play Pro is the full, enhanced version of the EA Play service, giving players full access to the Ultimate Editions of every game in the EA catalog. It costs either $15 a month or $100 for the entire year. With Pro, you don’t have to purchase any games; they’re just fully available to you with their maxed-out edition.

If you’re a dedicated fan of multiple EA titles like Battlefield, Madden, FIFA, or others, the yearly Pro subscription might actually be a good deal for you. If you just want Battlefield and all of its content and nothing else, you should buy the Gold or Ultimate Edition on its own.

But if you’re unsure you’ll like Battlefield 2042, you might want to try just getting a month of EA Play Pro to give yourself plenty of time to try it out. If you like it, you can either keep your subscription or use your 10-percent discount to buy Battlefield 2042 on its own then cancel your subscription. Of course, you can also buy the game and return it if you don’t like it, but you can only request a refund within 24 hours of first launching it.