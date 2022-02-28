Elden Ring has plenty of mini-dungeons players can find across The Lands Between with bosses to be fought.

Most of these are straight forward but some tend to be tricky with puzzles to be solved before the boss can be challenged. Stormfront Catacombs is one of these.

You’ll be able to find and challenge Stormfront Catacombs fairly early into your adventure but to complete it you may need a little help. Here’s all you’ll need to know.

How to open locked Stormfoot Catacombs door in Elden Ring

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Opening the locked door can be done by pulling a lever on the second floor of the Stormfront Catacombs.

When you enter the location simply follow the path straight until you see a staircase on your right. Head down the staircase and you’ll see the locked door.

Now head left and down another set of stairs going straight through the tunnel and you’ll wind up in a room where fire is being aimed towards you. Stop in here and defeat the chasing enemies that you may have avoided.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

In between each burst of fire, there is a window you can get through. Wait until the fire subsides for a moment and run halfway towards it where you’ll notice another path on your right.

Stop in the entry to this path as there is another fire aimed at your there also, but you will be safe right in its entry away from both flames. Now, wait for the first flames to disappear once again and sprint towards their source.

To stop the flames, strike the pillar. Then head back to the other flames.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Use the same method to dodge the flames by hiding in a small cutout with a ladder on the right halfway up the tunnel. Get behind the fire pillar and strike it to stop. Once stopped, there will be loot behind the pillar, Be wary: enemies sit on the wall.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Now head back to the ladder you passed, climb up, slay the two enemies at the top. Cross to the other side of the room but don’t progress into the next tunnel. Instead, slowly hop off the ledge onto the path below. From here, turn around and follow the path where you will see the lever.

Pull this and the sealed “contraption” door will open.