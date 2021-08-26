How to obtain the new Toon Mania Cthulhu skin in Smite

One of the coolest skins in Smite went live this week.

Toon Mania Cthulhu has awoken from his slumber in R’lyeh and made his way to the battleground of the gods.

Divine Deities!



You can now set out on a new adventure, with the Odyssey: Perilous Seas!



Get in on this exciting new Odyssey Event to earn all kinds of new rewards, including the new T5 Skin Toon Mania Cthulhu! pic.twitter.com/jT3MuJiGYv — SMITE (@SMITEGame) August 25, 2021

The new Toon Mania Cthulhu skin is now live through the Ceaseless Whirlpool update, the same patch that introduced Charybdis. The new skin looks like something ripped from Yu-Gi-Oh’s Toon World and needs to be seen in-game to be truly appreciated. Cthulhu’s appearance changes with his abilities, allowing him to don various zany outfits.

To get Toon Mania Cthulhu for yourself, you’ll need to drop some serious cash if you want to step into the Toonverse. Luckily, though, Hi-Rez is running a Cthulhu-themed Gem sale to celebrate the arrival of the Toon Mania Cthulhu skin and the new Perilous Seas Odyssey. Toon Mania Cthulhu acts as the Odyssey reward for Perilous Seas, which means you’ll have to purchase everything in the Odyssey to obtain it.

Right now, the Odyssey has two skins not counting Toon Mania Cthulhu: Mystic Magus Ra and Kero Kero Danzaburou. Both skins come with additional goodies, including a Recall skin, 10,000 Odyssey Points (per skin), and a Loading Frame. Both skins can be purchased individually for a discounted 500 Gems but will cost 750 in the future.

So what if you want to bypass waiting on the Odyssey and come out swinging with Toon Mania Cthulhu right now? To do that, you’ll need to buy the entire Odyssey upfront. Thanks to the Gem sale, doing so right now gives you a ton of bang for your buck.

Buying the entire Odyssey during the Gem sale will cost you $64.99. This will get you all 20 event items, including Toon Mania Cthulhu, Valhalla Vice Heimdallr, Neith’s Biggest Fan Zhong Kui, Malworm Jormungandr, Mystic Magus Ra, Kero Kero Danzaburou, and more.

Once you head over to the Gem store, buy the 8,000 Gem bundle for $64.99. Then, just head back to the home screen, click the Odyssey, and then click buy all.

Congratulations, friend. You can now join Toon Mania Cthulhu in his journey to plunge our world into chaos.