How to make Pan Seared Bass and Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are quite a few recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley that players will need to discover by trying out ingredients. With over 160 recipes in the game, it can be tough to pinpoint the ingredients when you need a specific dish like the Pan Seared Bass and Vegetables.

Each recipe is worth a different amount of stars correlating with how many ingredients are needed. For example, if the recipe is three stars, it needs three ingredients. The Pan Seared Bass and Vegetables is one such three-star recipe.

Pan Seared Bass and Vegetables ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

To start, players will need to do a little bit of fishing. Obviously, a Bass is required. This fish can be caught in any body of water in the Peaceful Meadows, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. It’s a common fish, so it won’t take long for players to fish one up. There’s no need to use one of the fishing spots, either; this fish can be caught by throwing your line into any spot in the water.

Once you have a Bass, you’ll need any two vegetables. Lettuce only takes three minutes from the time you plant it to the time you can harvest, and the seeds don’t cost a lot. If you’re looking for a quick and cheap vegetable for your dish, Lettuce is a good option.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Go to any stove and cook up the ingredients and you’ll have a Pan Seared Bass and Vegetables. If players eat it, they’ll gain 432 energy, or it can be sold for 231 coins. Once players cook it the first time, it should record the recipe and then it can be easily made by selecting the recipe and using the autofill function.