How to make Leek Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Leek Soup recipe guide

With over 160 recipes to discover and cook, choosing your next dish can seem like a daunting task in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But if you’re looking for a simple recipe that won’t require too much effort to create, we’ve got just the right dish for you.

Leek Soup is an easy-to-make one-star dish that only requires one ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so if you’re interested in making this tasty soup for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Leek Soup

Leek Soup is a one-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means it only requires one ingredient to cook, aside from the coal needed for every recipe in Gameloft’s hit life sim. The item you’ll need to make the delicious soup you’re after is one Leek.

Unfortunately, to get your hands on Leek you’ll need to have progressed pretty far within Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is because Leek can only be acquired from the Forgotten Lands, which will require a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. In addition to this, you’ll also need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for another 7,000 Dreamlight before you can reach the Forgotten Lands.

Luckily, once you have access to the Forgotten Lands, you’ll be able to purchase the Leek you’re looking for from Goofy after repairing his Stall within the zone in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Now that you have the one required ingredient, just head to the nearest stove, toss in one Leek and one Coal, and you’ll have a tasty one-star Leek Soup in no time. The dish can be consumed for 414 Energy or it can be sold for 370 Star Coins.