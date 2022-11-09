Thanks to the brilliant Chef Remy, players can concoct dozens and dozens of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of these dishes being the Berry Salad.

Since the ingredients themselves that are required for the Berry Salad don’t cost a lot, the selling price of the dish sits pretty low at 139 Star Coins. That being said, this dish excels in its ability to replenish Stamina, letting you recover 2,210 Energy when consumed.

If that was not enough reason to make a Berry Salad, you should know that this recipe is also needed to unlock Prince Eric too. Have we piqued your interest? Then make sure to follow our guide below.

How to make Berry Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

Berry Salad is a three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To make this salad, you will need a combination of three different ingredients, which all happen to be berries, as evident from the recipe title:

Raspberries

Blueberries

Gooseberries

Where to find ingredients for Berry Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for this specific salad is fairly simple, and retrieving the ingredients for it won’t prove to be too difficult either. Each of the three berries needed for this recipe can easily be picked from bushes present in separate biomes.

Raspberries

Probably the simplest ingredient to obtain for this recipe since raspberries can be harvested from the bushes present in both, the Peaceful Meadow as well as the Plaza. The bushes you retrieve raspberries from will also yield three raspberries per bus, which means you can store the remaining for other recipes.

Blueberries

Like Raspberries, Blueberries too can be found growing in bushes in two separate areas, the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach. The latter unlocks for 1,000 Dreamlight, while the former requires 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock, so pick your poison.

Gooseberries

Gooseberries prove to be the toughest ingredient to acquire, simply because of the area it is found in. You’ll need to make your way into the Forgotten Lands biome and harvest the Gooseberries from the bushes present there, but this biome requires you to spend 15,000 Dreamlight to be able to access it.

Once you have all three ingredients ready, all you need to do is toss them together after making your way to the nearest cooking pot and wait until your Berry Salad is done cooking. Don’t ask us why a Berry Salad has to be cooked in a pot over a fire, that’s just how it works in the Disney Dreamlight Valley world.