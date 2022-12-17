How to make an Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley boasts nearly 200 dishes to suit every player’s taste buds. Appetizers, desserts, seafood dishes—you name it and the Dreamlight Valley has it.

Speaking of seafood dishes, one of the most in-demand ones happens to be the Oyster Platter. It isn’t too straightforward when it comes to preparing the dish, which means you’re gonna need all the help you can get.

Continue reading this guide to learn just how to prepare that lip-smacking Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are the ingredients required to prepare the Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Image via Gameloft

The Oyster Platter may sound awfully similar to the Seafood Platter, but the former calls for different ingredients than the Seafood Platter. Even though this may be the case, the recipe for the Oyster Platter is incredibly simple to make, since this is merely a two-star dish, which only requires two ingredients to make.

The two ingredients needed to prepare an Oyster Platter are:

1x Oyster

1x Lemon

How to get the ingredients to prepare the Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Oyster

Oyster is definitely one of the more rare materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley—even rarer than Clams and Scallops—with a low spawn rate, found in only one specific area.

To get Oysters for yourself, head to the Dazzle Beach biome. You can easily unlock this biome in the beginning of the game for a measly 1,000 Dreamlight Coins, fixing the foresight and gaining access to the biome. This biome is also necessary for many quests and tasks throughout the game, so you might as well get it done as soon as possible.

When you’ve reached the biome, you should be able to find Oysters spawning on the shore. Collect them by simply walking up to them and interacting with them.

Lemons

Lemons are undoubtedly easier to find than Oysters. Simply make your way towards the Glade of Trust or Forest of Valor biomes to find Lemons there.

Just like most other fruits, you won’t need to purchase Lemons from Goofy’s stall, so you’re saving a lot of money too, other than the Dreamlight Coins you’d need to spend on unlocking the biomes that contain Lemons, if you haven’t done that already.

Now all that’s left to do is find the nearest cooking station and head on over there. Add your two ingredients into the cooking pot, which can be in your house or at Remy’s Restaurant, and you’ll have your two-star Oyster Platter ready in no time.

A single Oyster Platter can be incredibly useful to you, as you can consume it to regain 1155 Energy, or sell it for a profit of 367 Star Coins.