There are hundreds of recipes you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including a handful of desserts, and the developers have added the Yule Log as part of the holiday update to the catalog of desserts available in the game.

Yule Log is a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, meaning it requires four ingredients to be prepared at the cooking station. Getting the ingredients is the hardest aspect of executing dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but fortunately, this article will show you where you can get every ingredient for baking Yule Log.

How to make a Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Getting a hold of the ingredients

If you want to bake Yuke Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to source Wheat, Cocoa, Vanilla, and Cherry. Wheat is the only ingredient you’ll need to grow, but it doesn’t take a long time. Head to Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow and buy Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin. Plant and water them in Peaceful Meadow if you want them to grow faster.

You can harvest the Cocoa in the Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau biomes. All you have to do is head over to one of these locations and collect the Cocoa Beans from the trees growing. Getting Cherry is similar to harvesting Cocoa. Cherry spawns on trees in Sunlit Plateau or Frosted Heights. Head over there and grab them.

As for the Vanilla, you need to travel to Sunlit Plateau and look for a dark green plant with white flowers on the ground. Harvest them and you’ll be all set to cook Yule Log.

Cooking Yule Log

Screengrab by Gameloft

Once you have all four ingredients, go to a cooking station. You’ll also need one piece of Coal Ore. If you don’t have it already, mine the black ores in any of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s biomes.

Then, all you have to do is place the Wheat, Cherry, Vanilla, and Cocoa in the pot and use the coal to prepare Yule Log. It’s as simple as that, and you’ll have a delicious dessert that you can consume to restore 2,147 energy or sell at Goofy’s Stall to earn 213 Star Coins. You can also give Yule Log to a friend and boost your Friendship Levels with that character.