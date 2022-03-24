How to make 5 tulips bloom in Downtown Grassland | Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a game filled to the brim with content and collectibles to find. Each level is unique and has its own series of missions that you need to complete to save each of the hundreds of Waddle Dees scattered across the world to unlock further things in the future.

This can be seen in the first level, Downtown Grassland, where players will need to find five tulips scattered throughout the world to find a single Waddle Dee. Here’s where to find them.

Make five Tulips bloom locations

The first tulip is right at the beginning on a tree stump. It can’t be missed.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Right after the first tulip, there’s a button in the distance. Press it to open a sealed area with the second tulip hidden behind a wall in its secret passageway to the left.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Screengrab via Nintendo

A bit further on in the level after getting the cone power-up, this tulip will be hidden in a corner just before the end of the section.

Screengrab via Nintendo

After beating the Wild Edge mini-boss, you’ll come across a section where you will meet this turtle enemy for the first time. The tulip is just to the right behind the tree and can be easily missed and passed.

Screengrab via Nintendo

The final one can be found in the last segment of the level when climbing the tower. It is hidden beneath a Bull enemy you’ll see while climbing up.

Screengrab via Nintendo