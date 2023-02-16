How to interact with the cliff for the Olaf Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Warm hugs are coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the form of Olaf, who was released this morning with the Feb. 16 free update to the game. The quest starts automatically once the threshold is met, and most people who own the game are already looking to add Olaf to their cast of friends.

The Frosted Heights biome has been wrought with heavy winds, which makes things pretty difficult to see, and makes gathering and finding things in the biome quite difficult. Once players get the quest to befriend and help Olaf, they’ll have to talk to Merlin, who will tell you to go to the Frosted Heights and look for clues.

How to find the door to Olaf in the Frosted Heights in Disney Dreamlight Valley

That clue is the door that will open up the secret area where Olaf is. Some players are having a difficult time finding the door, which is pretty obscured unless you know what you’re looking for. The door is hidden in a cliff in the back of the biome. It’s not lit up at first, and with the winds bringing obscured vision, it can be hard to see. To see the exact location, check out the map below.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once you find the door, simply walk up to it and interact with it. It will open and make the door glow, which will make it much easier to find. It doesn’t help that the unlit door is obscured by a tree that is quite a pain to get around even when you know where the door is.

Screengrab via Gameloft

After you’ve opened the door, you’ll be able to continue Olaf’s quest, which will eventually get you another orb and will quell the frosty and harsh conditions swirling around the Frosted Heights.