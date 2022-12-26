How to get your 2022 Steam replay: How to access your Steam year in review

If you’ve been primarily playing games on PC over this past year, then you’ve likely been using Steam as your primary platform. While it’s not the sole PC gaming platform available for players, it is one of the most long-standing, equipped with tons of features and what feels like an infinite library of titles.

But like on other platforms such as Riot Games, Spotify, and Twitch, Steam users are able to look at their 2022 as a whole thanks to the recently released Steam replay feature. This replay gives you a comprehensive look at all the gaming progress you’ve made through Steam during 2022.

Where can I access my 2022 Steam replay?

Steam users can access it by going to the Steam replay page on the Steam website here. Once you get there, you can sign in if you haven’t already, and you can also change your specific replay’s visibility settings, making it private, public, or available to just friends.

If you want others to see your year in review, you can hit the Share button and either get a link to share with others or download images that you can post on platforms like Twitter or Instagram.

What’s on my 2022 Steam replay?

Your 2022 Steam replay is more than just a list of games you play.

Image via Valve

For each game you played this year, you get a breakdown of how your playtime was spread out across each month. Each game’s listing also includes the total number of sessions, your longest streak of days played, and the achievements you earned.

Image via Valve

Additionally, you can also compare how your year stacked up against the community on average when it comes to achievements earned, games played, and longest gaming streak. According to the Steam replay page, Steam users earned an average of only 21 achievements, played only five games, and achieved a nine-day streak in 2022.

There are other details and tidbits you can explore as well.