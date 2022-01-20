How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up Report

What have you been up to in the last year?

Screengrab via Sony

When you pick up your favorite game, you might lose track of time and find yourself still playing far later than you intended.

Now, PlayStation fans can check out how much time they’ve spent playing games on the platform. This new limited-time feature is called PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up, and it allows players to look back on the year and remember all the games they played.

Checking out your PlayStation Wrap-Up will reward you with four free avatars that you can redeem with a code.

How can you get your PlayStation Wrap-Up Report?

Go to wrapup.playstation.com

Log in with your PlayStation Network account After signing in with your account, you’ll be able to see your full Wrap-Up report



Players looking to share their reports on social media can scroll to the bottom of their report and use the social media buttons to do so. Once you use one of the share buttons, a pop-up will appear, and you’ll need to log into your social media account if you haven’t done so already on your device.

The next time you turn on your PlayStation and log into your account, you’ll also be able to use the code that will give four avatars. The Wrap-Up reports feature collective stats achieved by all PlayStation games, allowing players to check out neat statistics like the total number of wrecks in Destruction AllStars and other various rare in-game interactions.

The Wrap-Up reports will be live until Feb. 20, and the chances are the feature may not return for a second one until the end of 2022. If you can’t see anything in your Wrap-Up report, check the Collection of Additional Data setting for your account since having the option disabled will prevent Sony from tailoring the report for your account.