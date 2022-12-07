How to get to Colosseums in Elden Ring

The first Elden Ring DLC is here, now officially implementing PvP into FromSoftware’s action-adventure title through the use of Colosseums. These PvP arenas are scattered throughout The Lands Between, found in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell. From these access points, players can engage in singular combat or battle against multiple enemies in three-on-three team fights.

While progressing through the game, players can visit waypoints, which unlock new swaths of the map. Though players will have access to the Limgrave and Caelid Colosseums from almost the start of Elden Ring, players will need to progress further into the story to obtain access to the Leyndell Colosseum.

If you are hoping to find access to any or all three of the newly introduced Colosseums, look no further. This is everything you need to know about finding the Colosseums in Elden Ring.

Where to find Colosseums in Elden Ring

Currently, there are three Colosseums in Elden Ring, found across North Limgrave, North Caelid, and the Southern part of Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Below are the approximate locations of each location, marked on the map by a circular arena.

Screengrab via FromSoftware | Remix by Blaine Polhamus

The Colosseum players will likely interact with is the Limgrave Colosseum. To access this PvP point, players should travel to the Warmaster’s Shack Grace site and travel further north. The Colosseum will be ahead of the Divine Tower. From this location, players can partake in United Combat, which is a battle between two teams where respawns are enabled. At this point, there is also Combat Ordeal, a free-for-all style PvP arena also with respawns active.

The Caelid Colosseum is accessible by taking the Deep Siofra Well to the surface and moving along the north canyon, moving past the archer golems. Eventually, players will reach the Great Jar NPC. From this Colosseum, players can compete in all PvP game modes with Ashes. In Ashes-enabled PvP, players can call on an Ash summon, but each player only has one charge.

The Leyndell Colosseum is found in the Royal Capital at the near center of the map. Players will have to defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel, who is an unfortunately difficult foe to beat, to access the Capital City. Once in the city, go down to the streets and move to the West Capital Rampart Grace site. Using the tree roots, head upward to the cliff.

If you are trying to access this point after defeating Maliketh and unleashing the Rune of Death, sundering the Leyndell into ashes, the path is far simpler. Use the ruined buildings and landscape to get to the Colosseum. Here, the only mode is Duel Mode wherein players can square off in one-on-one combat.