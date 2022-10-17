How to get the Overbearing bonus in Grounded | How to get Black Ox Armor

The Overbearing bonus in Grounded is a pretty elusive one, and players can only experience this status effect through one method: by acquiring and equipping the Black Ox Armor set.

In Grounded, Overbearing acts as a positive status effect that gives charge attacks a percentage chance to decrease the enemy’s damage output. This will truly allow offense to be your best defense.

The only way to get the Black Ox Armor set is by crafting it, and that isn’t the simplest task. Follow our guide to figure out exactly how to craft this potent armor set.

What are the materials needed for the Black Ox Armor set?

Since the Black Ox Armor set consists of three different armor pieces, you will need a couple of different materials to craft the entire set. The set consists of the Black Ox Helm, Black Ox Harness, and Black Ox Legwraps.

Below are the materials needed to craft each of the pieces of armor, each of which can be done at the Workbench:

Black Ox Helm

Black Ox Horn x2

Black Ox Part x3

Pupa Leather x2

Black Ox Harness

Black Ox Part x4

Lint Rope x4

Pupa Leather x1

Black Ox Legwraps

Black Ox Part x2

Lint Rope x2

Dust Mite Fuzz x5

How to get the materials required to craft Black Ox Armor

Let us explain how you can acquire all the materials needed to craft the three different pieces of Black Ox Armor in Grounded.

Pupa Leather

This is a material resource that can be easily crafted from Pupa Hide. Pupa Hide are obtained by harvesting Pupa—which can be found under the deck of Shed Surroundings itself—with a Termite Ax, Sour Battle-ax, or Scythe of Blossoms.

You will need five Pupa Hide to craft Pupa Leather at the Workbench and only one Pupa Hide to craft Pupa Leather at the Jerky Rack.

Lint Rope

Lint Rope is a material resource that is crafted from Lint, which are obtained on the doormat of the shed, guarded by Dust Mites.

You will need two Lint to craft Lint Rope at the Spinning Wheel.

Dust Mite Fuzz

This is a resource that is obtained from Dust Mites, which are, as previously mentioned, found on the doormat of the shed.

Black Ox Part and Black Ox Horn

The Black Ox Part and Black Ox Horn are both resources that are obtained from killing Black Ox Beetles—also found in the Shed Surroundings—and are the main ingredients used in the crafting of Black Ox Armor.