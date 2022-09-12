How to get the Hoverbike in NBA 2K23

With NBA 2K23 finally making its debut on Sept. 9, fans are already flooding into The City, where they can take on the entire world after creating their character.

The City is the perfect place for players to express themselves in terms of style and gameplay. Considering there’s a lot to do in The City, mobility becomes an essential part of the game mode. Running around gets old quickly, though, and you’ll simply want to move around faster after exploring all the map has to offer.

Players will want to spend the least amount of time possible traveling from one place to another, making transportation items quite valuable. In NBA 2K22, the go-cart was the most popular means of transportation in The City. But it has a rival in the 2023 title: the Hoverbike.

How do you get the Hoverbike in NBA 2K23?

Players can get the Hoverbike by unlocking the 40th level of the 2K battle pass in NBA 2K23. Battle pass tiers can be unlocked by earning XP, which can be done by completing quests and playing matches.

Players looking to unlock the Hoverbike will need to max out the battle pass, and they can use other transportation items in the meantime. Regularly playing NBA 2K23 and completing challenges should be more than enough to get the Hoverbike.

At time of writing, maxing out the battle pass is the only way to unlock the Hoverbike, but the developers could also introduce similar transportation items or other ways to unlock the item in the upcoming content patches.