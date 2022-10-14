It’s Halloween season once again, and multiple online games will be having their own parties and events to celebrate the annual event of spookiness and horror. One of these titles is Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), with the Halloween 2022 update already hitting the live servers.

The month-long update introduced a handful of new game items, which include the horror pumpkin mask. The traditional Jack O’ Lantern mask is one of the most popular Halloween symbols established in the history of the season. And having this as a cosmetic option in the game could bring out the scary spirit in players. Just imagine a police chase where you are wearing a horror pumpkin mask, how silly and interesting would that be?

How to get the horror pumpkin mask in GTA V

To get the horror pumpkin mask in GTA V, you’ll need to do a challenge first. You need to get 10 Jack O’ Lanterns, which can be found all around the map. There are 200 Jack O’ Lanterns available all over the whole map, so collecting them isn’t too difficult

Once you are able to gather 10 Jack O’ Lanterns, you will then receive the coveted horror pumpkin mask. A reward of $50,000 will also be given if you manage to collect them.