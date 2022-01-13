How to get Super Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5

The number of cars in Forza Horizon 5 increases with every major content patch, and most players will be after unlocking their dream cars throughout their careers. Considering the number of cars in the game and their prices, players will also need an element of luck in addition to all the grinding.

The main way to unlock vehicles is by purchasing them with credits or completing in-game tasks. Additionally, however, players will also have the option to try their luck with loot boxes, and the Super Wheelspins is one of the best in the game.

Super Wheelspins give players a chance to unlock rare vehicles. By playing the game and progressing through the story/challenges, players should accumulate a decent number of standard Wheelspins. But Super Wheelspins allow players to earn rarer rewards per spin, and collecting more of them can help them enlarge their car collection with expensive vehicles.

How to get more Super Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5

You can collect more Super Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5 by owning a house or using Skill Points.

The first method requires buying a house in the game. Players who pre-ordered Forza Horizon 5 should have a few free tokens to purchase their first house. If you didn’t pre-order, you’ll need to unlock the ability to purchase a house with tokens or credits by activating regions close to the Horizon Festival Headquarters.

Houses grant players Super Wheelspins, and some houses will give out more spins than others. More expensive houses like La Casa Solariega grant players five Super Wheelspins, while Hotel Castillo and Buenas Vistas reward players with two Super Wheelspins.

The second method requires players to farm skill points and use them to unlock Super Wheelspins. While farming skill points, you should use a vehicle with a seven-times skill multiplier boost. After collecting skill points, purchase a vehicle that has Super Wheelspins as unlockables and use your skill points to acquire more Super Wheelspins.

Purchase Super Wheelspins through the Forzathon shop

Super Wheelspins can be purchased from the Forzathon shop at any time of the day. If you haven’t been to the Forzathon shop yet, the chances are you may have a few Forzathon points spare. Completing Forzathon challenges is also another great way to earn Forzathon points, which quickly add up.

Complete Season challenges

Under the Season tab, you’ll find quite a few challenges. Some of these challenges may have Wheelspins as their rewards. If you haven’t completed them, doing so can be a great way to earn some extra Wheelspins.