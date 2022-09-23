Slime Rancher 2 has finally been released and players are joining from all over the world to collect their favorite slimes.

To get some of the more impressive slimes, you’ll need to upgrade your equipment and home base by finding crafting materials around the map. Thankfully, Radiant Ore is bountiful in Slime Rancher 2 and players can easily get access to it.

Fortunately, you can find Radiant Ore in all kinds of places on Rainbow Island, as long as you know where to look. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get Radiant Ore in Slime Rancher 2

Screengrab via Monomi Park

You shouldn’t have any problems finding Radiant Ore, as it’s located on all three of the islands currently in the game. It can usually be found by vacuuming up cubed Radiant Ore from the different mining deposits around the map. It can usually be found against a rocky surface like at the bottom of a cliff. Players can use their vacuum tool and it should give two to three Radiant Ore from the deposit.

To collect the materials, you’ll need to invest in the Resource Collector upgrade at the Fabricator. This requires that you find 10 Cotton Plorts, but they can easily be found in the open field on the first island where Cotton Slime roam.

Radiant Ore can be used for a variety of different upgrades, so it makes sense that you can find it all across the map. As long as you keep your eyes peeled, you shouldn’t ever run out of Radiant Ore deposits to mine.