The sequel to the award-winning Slime Rancher has been released, allowing players to farm and ranch to their heart’s content. Users play as Beatrix LeBeau, traversing Rainbow Island and collecting a bunch of materials, technology, and a whole lot of slimes.

Players get to build a ranch, farm, and explore the whole island brimming with content for users to enjoy.

Slime Rancher 2 players will collect newbucks from slime plorts, add new resources to their collections and upgrade certain things on your ranch, or upgrade equipment and gadgets like your vacpack.

And, among other resources, collect Jellystone.

How to get Jellystone in Slime Rancher 2

Image via Monomi Park

Slime Rancher 2 cultivators will need to upgrade their Resource Harvestor to gather Jellystone. Collect 10 Cotton Plorts and 450 Newbucks and head over to the Fabricator.

If you’re looking for Newbucks, head to the Plort Market and exchange your Plorts you’ve gathered, it’s a bit of a process, but once it’s done you can get as many as you need.

If you’re struggling to find any Cotton Plorts, go west from the position you started in. Search the areas for bouncing slimes. Once you’ve located these slimes, feed them a vegetable and they should give you Cotton Plorts in return.

Jellystone is recognizable by its distinct pink edges poking out the sides of the rocks. Use your Vac on it, as time goes on it will deteriorate and be destroyed. Therein lies your Jellystone.

It can be found in caves, along cliffs, and near the beach. Make sure you don’t die with them on you, drop them off at the Refinery.

Once your Resource Harvestor is upgraded, use your Vac to gather Jellystone. Since it’s been upgraded, your vacpack should be able to gather once uncollectable resources, including Jellystone. You’ll find it all around Rainbow Island.