How to get and use Red Sugar in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the latest fun addition to the “survivors” bullet hell shooter genre, and it’s one of the better ones made in recent memory.

The original Deep Rock Galactic from 2020 is a class-based co-op title featuring “badass space Dwarves” who group up to explore procedurally generated caves and fight aliens, and Survivors extends that universe with a new spin on gameplay.

Instead of a co-op FPS, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a solo title where players explore caves, farm resources, upgrade and unlock abilities, and fight bosses much like Vampire Survivors and other games in the genre.

One of the important resources that can be mined is something called Red Sugar, and it’s one you need to become familiar with if you’re looking to finish your dives and surpass bosses to unlock new levels and characters.

Here’s everything to know about Red Sugar in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, including how to get it and use it.

How to get Red Sugar in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Here’s what to look for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red Sugar can be found within the rock walls of various different areas within dives. It looks like a single, large red mineral, and must be mined to be picked up and used.

The image above depicts how Red Sugar looks in the game, which is different from another red consumable called Nitra, which spawns in clusters. Like other minerals and materials, you must walk into Red Sugar and hit it multiple times to mine it.

It will then fall on the floor to be picked up, but only under specific requirements. Here’s how to use Red Sugar in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

How to use Red Sugar in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

It’s kind of a passive thing. Image via Ghost Ship Publishing

Red Sugar restores health in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, so it can only be picked up if you are not at full health.

The smart play to make is to weaken the Red Sugar mineral with your pickaxe and then run to it and finish off the mining process to pick it up when you need to heal yourself. Alternatively, you can mine it and leave it on the floor, but it may disappear or get lost within a horde of alien enemies.

One of the possible power-ups from cargo crates that periodically drop within each dive will also allow you to increase your permanent health each time you pick up Red Sugar, so keep that in mind as well.