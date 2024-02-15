Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor classes, explained

There are four classes in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor: Scout, Gunner, Driller, and Engineer. They might have the same name as Deep Rock Galactic‘s classes, but there are some key differences between them.

In Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, each class will dictate the character’s stats, gameplay, what weapons they can use, and how they interact with the world and enemies. Max HP, Critical Chance, and Critical Damage vary between the classes and each class has an increased unique ability. Players can also choose between three class mods for each Class. Class mods are subclasses that determine the initial weapon and add a stats bonus.

Here are the major details for each Survivor class, explained.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor classes Scout

Gunner

Driller

Engineer

All Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor classes

Scout

A more balanced class. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ghost Ship Games Youtube

If you prefer a faster character with a lot of critical damage, go for the Scout. He specializes in long-range weapons and has a higher chance of dodging enemy attacks. This class is the only one available as you start the game.

Here are the Scout stats in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor:

Max HP: 120

120 Dodge: Five-percent boost

Five-percent boost Critical Chance: Five percent boost

Five percent boost Critical Damage: 200 percent boost

The three class mods are Classic, Recon, and Sharp Shooter. You can only play with Classic in the beginning. It increases speed move by 10 percent and adds 20 points to your Scout’s max health. This class’ main weapon is a Deepcore GK2 that shoots in bursts and targets the closest enemies, dealing Kinetic damage.

Gunner

The tank of the party. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ghost Ship Games Youtube

You unlock the Gunner after reaching Player Rank Twp. He is much slower than the Scout but can take much more damage since it’s the class with the most HP and already starts with armor.

Here are the Gunner stats in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor:

Max HP: 160

160 Armor: 10

10 Critical Chance: Five percent boost

Five percent boost Critical Damage: 150 percent boost

You can choose between the Weapons Specialist, Juggernaut, and Heavy Gunner class mods, starting with the Weapons Specialist. You get the “Lead Storm” Powered Minigun that shoots eight high-powered projectiles in all directions for every 100 projectiles fired.

When you get the Heavy Gunner subclass, you get access to heavy weapons, but the trade-off is that you’ll have 10 percent less move speed. The boosts are 25 percent more weapon range for heavy weapons, and 25 percent more reload speed for heavy weapons. You can start with the “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon as your main weapon and shoot explosion projectiles in one direction, targeting the highest HP enemy.

Driller

Hands made exclusive to drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ghost Ship Games Youtube

In Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, you won’t have to stare at stone walls the whole time while playing with the Driller thanks to the top-down view, but it’s still a close-combat class focused on digging and mining using power drills and elemental weapons.

Here are the Driller stats in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor:

Max HP: 145

145 Critical Chance: Five percent boost

Five percent boost Critical Damage: 150 percent boost

150 percent boost Mining Speed: 20 percent boost

The Driller’s subclasses are Foreman, Interrogator, and Strong Armed. The Foreman class mod gives a two-percent mining speed increase for two seconds and can stack up to 25 times. As for the primary weapon, you’ll start with the Subata 120 which deals kinetic damage and shoots behind the player.

Engineer

The nerd of the party. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ghost Ship Games Youtube

The Engineer thrives in passive damage by using tech such as turrets that fire bullets or do elemental damage. This class can also use plasma weapons, drones, and explosives to explore and deal with enemies.

Here are the Engineer stats in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor:

Max HP: 145

145 Critical Chance: Five percent boost

Five percent boost Critical Damage: 150 percent boost

150 percent boost Mining Speed: 20 percent boost

Maintenance Worker, Tinkerer, and Demolitionist are the three class mods for the Engineer. If you go with the Maintenance Worker subclass, you’ll start with the LMG Gun Platform and get Construct Weapons, plus deal 10 percent damage and have a quicker reload speed.

When you unlock Tinkerer, all weapons start at level four and you get a 10-percent increase in experience gain. The main weapon for this class is the “Warthog” Auto 210, which shoots in a steady rhythm and deals kinetic damage.