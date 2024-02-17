All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor requires you to fend off swarms of ugly bugs as you mine your way to completing objectives, and weapons are key to your survival. Of course, you have to unlock the bigger and better weapons by winning rounds and leveling up.

Below is a list of all available weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, at the time of writing, mentioned separately based on the class and ways to unlock them.

All Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons and how to unlock them

Unlock weapons as you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Driller class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon name How to unlock Corrosive Sludge Pump Reach Class Rank 3 on the Driller Collete Wave Cooker Reach Class Rank 6 on the Driller Impact Axe Reach Class Rank 12 on the Driller Neurotoxin Grenade Reach Class Rank 15 on the Driller Cryo Cannon Reach Class Rank 21 on the Driller K1-P Viper Drone Reach Class Rank 24 on the Driller Experimental Plasma Charger Reach Class Rank 27 on the Driller

All Engineer class weapons Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon name How to unlock Voltaic Shock Fence Reach Class Rank 3 on the Engineer LOK-1 Smart Rifle Reach Class Rank 6 on the Engineer Deepcore PGL Reach Class Rank 12 on the Engineer Breach Cutter Reach Class Rank 15 on the Engineer Shard Diffractor Reach Class Rank 21 on the Engineer Plasma Burster Reach Class Rank 24 on the Engineer Shredder Swarm Grenade Reach Class Rank 27 on the Engineer

All Gunner class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon name How to unlock BRT7 Burst Fire Gun Reach Class Rank 3 on the Gunner Tactical Leadburster Reach Class Rank 6 on the Gunner “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon Reach Class Rank 12 on the Gunner Firefly Hunter Drone Reach Class Rank 15 on the Gunner “Hurricane” Guided Rocket System Reach Class Rank 21 on the Gunner Seismic Repulsor Reach Class Rank 24 on the Gunner ArmsKore Coil Gun Reach Class Rank 27 on the Gunner

All Scout class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon name How to unlock Zhukov NUK17 Unlocked by default M1000 Classic Reach Class Rank 3 on the Scout Voltaic Stun Sweeper Reach Class Rank 6 on the Scout TH-OR Bug Taser Reach Class Rank 12 on the Scout Arc-Tek Cryo Guard Reach Class Rank 15 on the Scout DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine Reach Class Rank 21 on the Scout Nishanka Boltshark X-80 Reach Class Rank 24 on the Scout

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons that support overclocks

You can also unlock an “Overclocks” version of the following weapons upon upgrading to level 12:

K1-P Viper Drone

Neurotoxin Grenade

“Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon

Nishanka Boltshark X-80

Voltaic Stun Sweeper

Jury-Rigged Boomstick

Breach Cutter

BRT7 Burst Fire Gun

Cryo Cannon

DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine

Hi-Volt Thunderbird

Firefly Hunter Drone

Incendiary Grenade

CRSPR Flamethrower

Krakatoa Sentinel

Deepcore PGL

High Explosive Grenade

“Hurricane” Guided Rocket System

Impact Axe

Tactical LeadBurster

LMG Gun Platform

LOK-1 Smart Rifle

M1000 Classic

Plasma Burster

“Lead Storm” Powered Minigun

Experimental Plasma Charger

Shard Diffractor

Shredder Swarm Grenade

Corrosive Sludge Pump

“Stubby” Voltaic SMG

Subata 120

TH-OR Bug Taser

Voltaic Shock Fence

Seismic Repulsor

Colette Wave Cooker

“Warthog” Auto 210

Note that the Weapons tab in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor doesn’t share ways to unlock some of the base weapons mentioned in the list above. We think it’s because the game is in early access, and the developers might be planning to launch these weapons later, or they might be hidden behind easter egg missions.