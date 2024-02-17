Category:
All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Shred them.
Published: Feb 17, 2024 10:26 am
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor player unleashes weapon on a swarm of bugs
Image via Ghost Ship

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor requires you to fend off swarms of ugly bugs as you mine your way to completing objectives, and weapons are key to your survival. Of course, you have to unlock the bigger and better weapons by winning rounds and leveling up.

Below is a list of all available weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, at the time of writing, mentioned separately based on the class and ways to unlock them.

All Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons and how to unlock them

Level up screen in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Unlock weapons as you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Driller class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon nameHow to unlock
Corrosive Sludge PumpReach Class Rank 3 on the Driller
Collete Wave CookerReach Class Rank 6 on the Driller
Impact AxeReach Class Rank 12 on the Driller
Neurotoxin GrenadeReach Class Rank 15 on the Driller
Cryo CannonReach Class Rank 21 on the Driller
K1-P Viper DroneReach Class Rank 24 on the Driller
Experimental Plasma ChargerReach Class Rank 27 on the Driller

All Engineer class weapons Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon nameHow to unlock
Voltaic Shock FenceReach Class Rank 3 on the Engineer
LOK-1 Smart RifleReach Class Rank 6 on the Engineer
Deepcore PGLReach Class Rank 12 on the Engineer
Breach CutterReach Class Rank 15 on the Engineer
Shard DiffractorReach Class Rank 21 on the Engineer
Plasma Burster Reach Class Rank 24 on the Engineer
Shredder Swarm GrenadeReach Class Rank 27 on the Engineer

All Gunner class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon nameHow to unlock
BRT7 Burst Fire GunReach Class Rank 3 on the Gunner
Tactical LeadbursterReach Class Rank 6 on the Gunner
“Thunderhead” Heavy AutocannonReach Class Rank 12 on the Gunner
Firefly Hunter DroneReach Class Rank 15 on the Gunner
“Hurricane” Guided Rocket SystemReach Class Rank 21 on the Gunner
Seismic RepulsorReach Class Rank 24 on the Gunner
ArmsKore Coil GunReach Class Rank 27 on the Gunner

All Scout class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Weapon nameHow to unlock
Zhukov NUK17Unlocked by default
M1000 ClassicReach Class Rank 3 on the Scout
Voltaic Stun SweeperReach Class Rank 6 on the Scout
TH-OR Bug TaserReach Class Rank 12 on the Scout
Arc-Tek Cryo GuardReach Class Rank 15 on the Scout
DRAK-25 Plasma CarbineReach Class Rank 21 on the Scout
Nishanka Boltshark X-80Reach Class Rank 24 on the Scout

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons that support overclocks

You can also unlock an “Overclocks” version of the following weapons upon upgrading to level 12: 

  • K1-P Viper Drone
  • Neurotoxin Grenade
  • “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon
  • Nishanka Boltshark X-80
  • Voltaic Stun Sweeper 
  • Jury-Rigged Boomstick
  • Breach Cutter
  • BRT7 Burst Fire Gun
  • Cryo Cannon
  • DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine
  • Hi-Volt Thunderbird
  • Firefly Hunter Drone
  • Incendiary Grenade
  • CRSPR Flamethrower
  • Krakatoa Sentinel
  • Deepcore PGL
  • High Explosive Grenade
  • “Hurricane” Guided Rocket System
  • Impact Axe
  • Tactical LeadBurster
  • LMG Gun Platform
  • LOK-1 Smart Rifle
  • M1000 Classic
  • Plasma Burster
  • “Lead Storm” Powered Minigun
  • Experimental Plasma Charger
  • Shard Diffractor
  • Shredder Swarm Grenade
  • Corrosive Sludge Pump
  • “Stubby” Voltaic SMG
  • Subata 120
  • TH-OR Bug Taser
  • Voltaic Shock Fence
  • Seismic Repulsor
  • Colette Wave Cooker
  • “Warthog” Auto 210

Note that the Weapons tab in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor doesn’t share ways to unlock some of the base weapons mentioned in the list above. We think it’s because the game is in early access, and the developers might be planning to launch these weapons later, or they might be hidden behind easter egg missions. 

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com