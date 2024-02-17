All weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor requires you to fend off swarms of ugly bugs as you mine your way to completing objectives, and weapons are key to your survival. Of course, you have to unlock the bigger and better weapons by winning rounds and leveling up.
Below is a list of all available weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, at the time of writing, mentioned separately based on the class and ways to unlock them.
All Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons and how to unlock them
All Driller class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
|Weapon name
|How to unlock
|Corrosive Sludge Pump
|Reach Class Rank 3 on the Driller
|Collete Wave Cooker
|Reach Class Rank 6 on the Driller
|Impact Axe
|Reach Class Rank 12 on the Driller
|Neurotoxin Grenade
|Reach Class Rank 15 on the Driller
|Cryo Cannon
|Reach Class Rank 21 on the Driller
|K1-P Viper Drone
|Reach Class Rank 24 on the Driller
|Experimental Plasma Charger
|Reach Class Rank 27 on the Driller
All Engineer class weapons Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
|Weapon name
|How to unlock
|Voltaic Shock Fence
|Reach Class Rank 3 on the Engineer
|LOK-1 Smart Rifle
|Reach Class Rank 6 on the Engineer
|Deepcore PGL
|Reach Class Rank 12 on the Engineer
|Breach Cutter
|Reach Class Rank 15 on the Engineer
|Shard Diffractor
|Reach Class Rank 21 on the Engineer
|Plasma Burster
|Reach Class Rank 24 on the Engineer
|Shredder Swarm Grenade
|Reach Class Rank 27 on the Engineer
All Gunner class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
|Weapon name
|How to unlock
|BRT7 Burst Fire Gun
|Reach Class Rank 3 on the Gunner
|Tactical Leadburster
|Reach Class Rank 6 on the Gunner
|“Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon
|Reach Class Rank 12 on the Gunner
|Firefly Hunter Drone
|Reach Class Rank 15 on the Gunner
|“Hurricane” Guided Rocket System
|Reach Class Rank 21 on the Gunner
|Seismic Repulsor
|Reach Class Rank 24 on the Gunner
|ArmsKore Coil Gun
|Reach Class Rank 27 on the Gunner
All Scout class weapons in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
|Weapon name
|How to unlock
|Zhukov NUK17
|Unlocked by default
|M1000 Classic
|Reach Class Rank 3 on the Scout
|Voltaic Stun Sweeper
|Reach Class Rank 6 on the Scout
|TH-OR Bug Taser
|Reach Class Rank 12 on the Scout
|Arc-Tek Cryo Guard
|Reach Class Rank 15 on the Scout
|DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine
|Reach Class Rank 21 on the Scout
|Nishanka Boltshark X-80
|Reach Class Rank 24 on the Scout
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor weapons that support overclocks
You can also unlock an “Overclocks” version of the following weapons upon upgrading to level 12:
- K1-P Viper Drone
- Neurotoxin Grenade
- “Thunderhead” Heavy Autocannon
- Nishanka Boltshark X-80
- Voltaic Stun Sweeper
- Jury-Rigged Boomstick
- Breach Cutter
- BRT7 Burst Fire Gun
- Cryo Cannon
- DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine
- Hi-Volt Thunderbird
- Firefly Hunter Drone
- Incendiary Grenade
- CRSPR Flamethrower
- Krakatoa Sentinel
- Deepcore PGL
- High Explosive Grenade
- “Hurricane” Guided Rocket System
- Impact Axe
- Tactical LeadBurster
- LMG Gun Platform
- LOK-1 Smart Rifle
- M1000 Classic
- Plasma Burster
- “Lead Storm” Powered Minigun
- Experimental Plasma Charger
- Shard Diffractor
- Shredder Swarm Grenade
- Corrosive Sludge Pump
- “Stubby” Voltaic SMG
- Subata 120
- TH-OR Bug Taser
- Voltaic Shock Fence
- Seismic Repulsor
- Colette Wave Cooker
- “Warthog” Auto 210
Note that the Weapons tab in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor doesn’t share ways to unlock some of the base weapons mentioned in the list above. We think it’s because the game is in early access, and the developers might be planning to launch these weapons later, or they might be hidden behind easter egg missions.