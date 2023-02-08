How to fix tweets not sending on Twitter

Another day, another problem for the Elon Musk-led Twitter. While most like to log into Twitter for a combination of jokes, memes, and sharing their opinions on various topics, that pastime was curtailed for most Twitter users today after the site widely malfunctioned for most.

When Twitter users attempted to use the platform today, most were met with an error code referencing the “tweet limit” being reached for the day. There is a daily tweet limit for Twitter when it’s functioning normally, true. But that limit is in the thousands, well beyond the normal tweeting range for most users.

🚨 BREAKING – TWITTER DOWN GLOBALLY : Most users on Twitter are currently unable to tweet — issue is prevalent across the world. #TwitterDown



Like this tweet if Twitter is down for you. pic.twitter.com/0GLYF2goDI — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 8, 2023

While some tweets might still be making it through, there are just as many users finding it next to impossible to say anything on the platform. For those still trying to break through the technical issues and get their own tweets out into the world, here’s everything we know about what you can do to fix the Twitter issues and get you tweeting again.

Troubleshooting tweets not sending on Twitter

Unfortunately, since it seems like the current Twitter issue is a larger issue with the entire website, there’s not much that Twitter users can individually do to fix their tweets not sending. At the moment, it seems their best option is to just keep trying until the issue is either resolved or they become one of the lucky users whose tweets make it onto the platform.

Of course, there’s also a chance that this might be an issue with your own setup and connection to the platform. Always make sure to check your own internet connection to see if you’re actually connected to the Twitter service. You can also try restarting your modem to give your internet service a little kick in the right direction, just in case a connectivity problem is the root of your issues.

Most likely, we’ll all know that any site-wide problems with Twitter have been resolved if and when the Twitter Support account tweets about it. Keep checking in with that account for any relevant updates if you’re still having trouble sending out those sweet, sweet tweets.