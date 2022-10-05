Grounded has just released its full version, letting miniature players loose in this one-of-a-kind backyard.

One of the major features of the game is that you can join together with other players to explore, survive, and thrive inside the game. Sometimes, connection issues or other problems will keep you and your friends from playing together, though.

Fortunately, there are a few things you can try to reconnect with your friends and continue to play the game. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to fix Grounded‘s multiplayer when it’s not working.

How to fix Grounded multiplayer not working

If you’re having trouble getting the Grounded multiplayer to work, consider some of the following avenues to try and resolve the issue.

Check your Xbox Networking status

If you’re playing through the Xbox app on a PC, consider checking to see if your computer is connecting with the Xbox services. You can do this by typing “Xbox Networking” in the search bar on the bottom left and then clicking on the option that pops up. When you open the menu, it should automatically check for a connection, but click “Check again” if it doesn’t.

If the Internet Connection or Xbox Live Services section at the top of the menu show as not working, then that’s likely the issue. You’ll need to update your Xbox Live Services or improve your internet connection before you can play with anyone else.

Check your internet connection

No matter what device you’re playing on, you’ll need to be connected to the internet if you’re planning on playing with friends. To check your internet connection, go into your device’s settings and then select the internet or connections option. From that screen, you should be able to verify your internet, its strength, and whether or not it’s able to currently connect to other devices.

If your internet is running poorly, you can unplug the router briefly before plugging it back in, causing it to reset. If it was an issue with your router, then resetting it should help restore your connection. If that doesn’t work, restart your device to ensure that it’s not a bug or error on your system.

Make sure your Microsoft account is connected for crossplay

If you’re looking to play between Steam and Xbox, you’ll need to make sure that you have a Microsoft account. With Grounded being developed by Xbox-owned studio Obsidian, players will need an account to connect if they hope to play with their friends on Xbox or through the PC Xbox app. Players on Steam shouldn’t have to connect their Microsoft accounts to play with each other.

Check that Xbox services are online

If Xbox servers are down, then that means no one will be able to play with their friends on any game. While rare, sometimes Xbox services will go offline as it experiences bugs or malicious activity. You can always check Xbox’s Status page to get the most updated info about when servers are experiencing issues and where they’re coming from.

While having a gameplay session interrupted is no fun, there are multiple ways you can try to fix the issue. As long as you are patient and know where to look, you’ll be playing Grounded with your friends again in no time.