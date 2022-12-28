How to fix Error on Post in Escape from Tarkov

Each session of Escape from Tarkov tends to be filled with action and strategy-based decisions, but you’ll first need to get into the game. Though Tarkov generally has a decent track record when it comes to staying online, players can encounter errors that might prevent them from logging into Tarkov’s live servers.

The Error on Post generally appears when Tarkov’s servers start showing signs of distress due to too many players trying to log in at the same time. This occurs whenever there’s a largely anticipated Tarkov patch that attracts new and returning players.

How do you fix Error on Post in Escape from Tarkov?

Restart Tarkov.

Restart your router.

Check Escape from Tarkov’s server status.

Wait out the error.

While restarting the game and your router will be the first two common practices to solve any Tarkov error, you’ll need to wait out the Error on Post in most cases.

Since the error appears due to overloaded servers, players will need to wait for Battlestate Games to roll out a fix. In the meantime, you can check out Tarkov’s server status. If the servers are having troubles, no solution method will work.

The game also releases frequent updates on its social media channels whenever there’s an outage, so you won’t need to brute force yourself into the servers by trying to log in repeatedly. While you wait for the servers to come back online, there will be lots of Tarkov content to consume on YouTube and Twitch, helping you pass the time until you get to jump back into the action again.