Picture this: You just got off work or school, you sit down in front of your beautiful PlayStation 5 and attempt to hop online for some multiplayer games with friends only to be met by an error code that prevents you from even connecting in the first place. What a bummer.

Having to rely on the internet for games is awesome because you can play with friends around the world. But sometimes, when the internet fails or servers are having issues, it can halt a fun time immediately.

The NP-104602-3 “something went wrong” error is one of these common ones, and it can plague PlayStation’s servers or your own attempts at enjoying some game time with friends. And that’s not good for anybody, whether you’re a gamer or a PSN technician.

Here are the details on the NP-104602-3 “something went wrong” error on PSN.

How to fix PSN “something went wrong” NP-104602-3 error

Errors can be annoying. Image via Sony PlayStation

There are a few things you can try on your end, but it’s likely that this error code is a widespread PlayStation Network issue and all you can do is wait for it to be fixed.

The first thing you should do is search the error code on Google, and social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, to see if people are talking about it. If there are lots of messages talking about the same error, it’s likely a widespread problem that Sony needs to fix itself.

If you don’t feel like waiting and want to try and rectify the error yourself, you can try and reset your modem. Unplug your modem for about 30 seconds, plug it back in, and try again.

You can also test your PS5’s network connection. This can be done by going into Settings from the PS5 menu (the cog wheel top right), then selecting Network, and viewing your Connection Status. Here, you can also select View PlayStation Network Status.

If PSN otherwise says it’s connected, then it may take some time for PlayStation to fix whatever is causing the problem. Check it again in a little while if you’re still unable to connect.

If that doesn’t work, try contacting your internet service provider to see if there’s an issue in your area. This is a last-ditch effort. The overwhelming odds are that the only thing that will fix the error is time, so make an effort to occupy yourself and try again later.

