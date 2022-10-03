How to find Sunken Bones in Grounded

Sunken Bones are one of the rarest resources in Grounded, which are needed to craft quite a few important mid-game gear pieces.

And like we said, this is a rare item, and scavenging for it is going to take you a while if you’re going to go into it completely blind.

Follow our guide below if you’d like a helping hand in getting one of the most useful resources in Grounded.

Where do you find Sunken Bones in Grounded?

In Grounded, Sunken Bones can be most easily found in the Pond Depths, which is a cave system that can be found underneath the Koi Pond. This biome only has one air source—the Pond Lab—which can be reached using the multiple jet streams throughout the area. Keep an eye out for the only creature in the zone, the diving bell spiders.

After diving and heading downwards, once you come across the black hose, follow it to lead yourself deeper into the pond. The hose winds down through the bottom of the pond at one point to reveal an underground cave. In this cave, you will find the sunken T-Rex, which acts as an entrance to the Pond Depths.

You can also access the Pond Depths through the Depths Mouth landmarks, but the former is much easier to come across, as well as the fact that it is much closer to air bubbles. Get to the T-Rex and briefly search around it to find the Sunken Bones, which should be located close to each other. Use your Shovel and dig them up from the ground.

There are two other locations you can check out for Sunken Bones, however.

The second location players can retrieve Sunken bones is by digging up Buried Treasure in the Sandbox biome in the southwestern portion of the map. The third and final location is from the pieces of Buried Treasure, which is located in the northern BBQ spill biome past the Upper Yard Ascent.

While all of these areas are dangerous in their own right, the Koi Pond is considered to be the safest of the three, since you will only have to deal with the occasional Diving Bell Spider and an oxygen meter while you explore its depths.

On the contrary, the Sandbox contains the formidable Antlions, while the BBQ Spill houses the intimidating Ladybird Larvae. Both of these areas have the Sizzle status effect lingering within them, causing movement speed and health loss penalties.

Make sure to bring heat-resistant Antlion Armor and Quesadillantlion consumables to combat the soaring temperatures.