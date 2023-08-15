How to find Dari Cloves in Palia

Before you can cook, you need the ingredients.

Finding Dari Cloves in Palia is easy once you know where to go and what to do. Palia lets players dive head-first into a thriving ecosystem where you can collect various wildlife and grow different types of plants. Players explore different biomes and see a new creature or spice almost every time they boot up Palia—like Dari Cloves.

Dari Cloves are a spice that can be found in Palia, you’ll have a hard time finding them without knowing their specific position.

What are Dari Cloves in Palia?

Chefs and Chemists around Palia are all looking for Dari Cloves. I’ve found finding Dari Cloves to be relatively inconsistent, so don’t get disheartened if you struggle to find more than one.

You’ll likely be searching for Dari Cloves as part of a mission in Palia. Players can look forward to the “Kilima and Bahari Forage Collector” achievement once they’ve acquired some Dari Cloves on their journey.

These white cloves can also be used in various dishes like:

Sushi

Trout Dinner

Chapa Masala

Fried Catfish Dinner

Hearty Vegetable Soup

Where to find Dari Cloves in Palia

Look to The Outskirts for Dari Cloves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This particular spice can be found north of Bahari Bay. Head toward The Outskirts and Flooded Steps for your best chance at finding Dari Cloves. You will be able to get them in the other regions of north Bahari Bay, but those two locations are your best bet.

You’ll have to run around north Bahari Bay for a while before finding one. They won’t spawn in the same spot often, so going for a jog and picking up everything you see is the way to go. They’ll be on the ground and somewhat difficult to spot.

Make sure you’re looking at your feet and you will find one eventually.

