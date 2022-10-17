How to find all Jack-o’-lanterns in the GTA V Halloween event

The Halloween season is at hand, with games across the globe spicing up their gameplay to accommodate the upcoming spooky period.

GTA V is one of the titles bringing their Halloween spirit to the video-game world. Fans can get hunting through the streets of San Andreas, scouring each and every corner to find ten Jack-o’-lanterns. Once they’ve collected them, hunters will get a special Halloween mask and a $50,000 bonus for this year’s event.

All up, there are 200 Halloween collectibles for players to get their mitts on. Players will also have to keep their eyes on the sky to see if there are any unidentified aircraft flying floating in the clouds, as any sighting could earn GTA players rewards.

How to find all Jack-o’-lanterns in GTA V Halloween event

These bad boys are literally everywhere.

Granted, the map is large, but there are so many to find. Jack-o’-lanterns will be on the streets, verandahs, parks, and where users can imagine. Players will have to go door to door, on almost every street to find these pumpkins.

To start adding to your collection, GTA V players should head to Mirror Park, Murrieta Heights, El Burro Heights, Rancho, Chamberlain Hills, Mission Row, and Pill Box Hill in Los Santos to find a collection of Jack-o’-lanterns. There will be pumpkins sitting on the front porch of at least one house in every couple of streets.

Sandy Shores, Grand Senora Desert, Grapeseed, and Paleto Bay in Blaine County have Jack-o’-lanterns lurking around most corners. Players will have to cruise up and down streets to find them sitting pretty on the front lawn.

Dot Esports recommends GTA collectors start north in Sandy Shores and work their way clockwise until they’ve cleared all the areas and bagged all the Jack-o’-lanterns.

There are a few people who can give you the inside scoop. YouTube has a few videos that’ll help you find all the collectibles your heart desires.

For instance, the YouTube channel GTA Series Videos has each and every Jack-o’-lantern in this year’s event up for viewers. Be careful, these are some tricky Jack-o’-lanterns.

Players can also look forward to several other Halloween masks for completing October missions, becoming a bodyguard, and even just playing GTA Online as usual.