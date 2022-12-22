How to find a way around the river in High on Life

High on Life is an ambitious first-person shooter game created by Justin Roiland, one of the co-creators behind Rick and Morty, in conjunction with Squanch Games. This game puts you in the shoes of a high school graduate with nothing going for them until an alien cartel invades the planet. Now you have to fend off the invaders with your trusty team of talking guns and become the most renowned intergalactic bounty hunter of your time.

If you think this intro sounds a little trippy, that’s because it is. The game’s premise has aliens invading the planet to get high off humanity as a whole. It is a fun and unique FPS game that has caught the attention of many players, making it the most-bought game on Steam at this current time. As fun as the game is, it is also quite simple to play, although some aspects can get tricky.

Since its launch, players have run into a few hiccups throughout the game. One of the more common encounters that players have reported happens during the bounty hunt to kill Krubis. This hunt involves you having to chase and then traverse across a river to get to your eventual target. What has been stumping players is the river itself and how to get across it to finish the bounty hunt.

How to find your way around the river in High on Life

When you come across the river, it can be a little confusing at first. There doesn’t seem to be a direct path to go across, but all you need to do is walk back to where you initially came in from, all the way to the homes you see nearby, until you find a Warp Base in the area next to a huge toxic waterfall.

Next, climb onto the Warp Base and kill the enemies you see nearby. Look around to find a platform that you can shoot down, then use it in combination with Kenny’s Glob Shot to fly over the gap. After this, you should see a platform tagged with graffiti that you need to bring down next. Then go down the zipline and shoot the barriers in the way to make it across this section.

Once you reach all the way down, grapple the next zipline you see to get to the other side. From this point, keep walking forward until you go through the large doorway and take a left turn. From here, it is only a matter of walking across the long pathway to reach the end of this section.