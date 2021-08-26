How to download Riot Mobile

Riot Games today introduced a new rebranding of the League+ mobile app called Riot Mobile, coming Oct. 4.

The new version of the application will give players the ability to check out their Riot profile as well as find and chat with other players. Additionally, the application will give players up-to-date news for all the Riot titles you care about.

While the new application doesn’t come out until Oct. 4, you can get ahead of the game by downloading it now. You can even already have your phone prepared for when it drops.

The League+ application will turn into Riot Mobile automatically with an update that will be set for the new application’s release date. If you already have the League+ application installed on your phone, you don’t need to do anything to get Riot Mobile other than make sure you have the app set to automatically update.

If you don’t have the League+ app, you can prep for Riot Mobile by downloading the League+ app now from whichever app store your phone is associated with.

Once Oct. 4 rolls around, you should get an update for the app, turning it into Riot Mobile. Depending on the setting you have for your phone, you may have to manually select to update the application.