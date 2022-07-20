How to download and use Discord on Xbox

A long-awaited collaboration between two massive communities has finally arrived following the July 20 announcement that the Discord service is coming to Xbox consoles. All the features synonymous with Discord like voice channels, group calls, and communities will be coming to the Xbox dashboard.

Users will be able to see who’s in the call and speaking while playing a game, much like how the Discord overlay works on most PC games. Players will be able to adjust call and game volume from the Xbox Discord menu as well.

Looking to start chatting right away? Here’s how.

How to download Discord on Xbox

Discord on Xbox is not an application you download normally, it’s being applied to the Xbox dashboard as an update. If you’re a part of the Xbox Insider Program, you should receive the update as early as July 20. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until it goes live for everyone.

To join the Xbox Insider Program, download the Xbox Insider Hub application from the store and join the Xbox system program.

How to use Discord on Xbox

Once the Discord update is applied to your Xbox, you can start using it. Access Discord by hitting the Xbox button to open your guide, then navigate to Parties & Chat. There will be an option to “Try Discord Voice on Xbox.” Select it, then scan the QR code that appears, then follow the instructions on your phone to connect your Xbox and Discord accounts.

It gets a little tricky when it comes to actually connecting to a voice chat. After selecting a channel to hop in, you’ll get a pop-up on your Discord mobile app to “Join on Xbox.” At this point, you’ll need the Xbox app on your phone too, to transfer voice chat from your Discord app to the Xbox.

Once that’s done, however, you can begin chatting.