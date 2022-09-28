In games, the most ideal situation a player can have is to use as many advantages as they would want to progress in the game while having a comfortable setup at the same time. And sometimes, this ideal situation comes in the form of hacks, wherein they could have some of the best advantages in order to somehow dominate a certain game.

One of the games where players can use hacks to gain a significant advantage in their progress is the 2020 investigative co-op horror game Phasmophobia. Here, there are various glitches players can take advantage of, including the flashlight glitch.

Outside of the VR version of the game, players can just simply press the “T” key to turn on the flashlight of a player, all while not actually equipping it in the game. This could already save some space for other items players can equip, such as weapons, supplies, and more. But at the same time, you won’t need to sacrifice a clearer vision in the dark just to have additional equipment with a different purpose.

But aside from the flashlight glitch, another hack players discovered and could still use in Phasmophobia is the infinite money glitch. PC players can enjoy having an unlimited supply of money in the game just by doing a handful of steps, and we are here to help you with how you can do so.

How to do the Phasmophobia infinite money glitch

You can use trainers in order to access the infinite money glitch in Phasmophobia. But if you opt to use the other method which will involve editing the Windows Registry files, there are just some simple steps you need to follow.

Press Windows + R and follow by typing regedit in the box that will appear, specifically in the Open field. Click Ok to locate the next location, or you can also click on File and followed by Export. You will then make a backup of the current registry files for the game.

Once you are done with the steps above, go to this location pattern: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Kinetic Games\Phasmophobia. Then, press Ctrl + F and look for PlayersMoney_h. Finally, choose the Decimal option and you can now edit and modify the decimal value of your money to adjust its amount in the game. You can also take note that doing all of the steps would also allow you to edit your XP in the game.