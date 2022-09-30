How to delete your Roblox account

Roblox is an incredibly popular and enjoyable multiplayer game-making experience, where users can get creative and test out different types of games in the Roblox form.

Despite this being a good time, there can be times when it’s appropriate to hang up your hat and put the game to rest. It could be taking up all your time and you need a break.

For those who want to get rid of their Roblox addiction once and for all or those players who just want a fresh start, you will be glad to know that it is easy to delete your account.

The Roblox developers have made it easy for fans who want to get out of the Roblox loop to be free.

How do I delete my Roblox account?

It’s simple to delete your account on Roblox and to delete all information related to your account.

All you have to do is go to the support website, fill in details like your account name, email, and what platform you’re playing on, and type up your deletion request into your account.

Once this is completed, the Roblox developers will review it and finish your claim, thus deleting your account and all the information you’ve provided over the course of your playtime.