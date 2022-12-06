Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactics-based role-playing game made in collaboration with 2K’s Firaxis Games and Marvel Studios. This game breaks the mold of regular Marvel games by having a more tactical edge in terms of gameplay with more focus put on the overall story of Midnight Suns. The game also features several notable Marvel characters such as the Midnight Sons, the X-Men, and the Avengers among many others.

One of the biggest draws of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ability given to players to create their own characters. The main character is called the Hunter and they are fully customizable by the player in any way they like, with several customization options available right off the bat. The amount of detail that the developers have put into the character creator is commendable because several players have already submitted their Hunter characters and they look amazing.

If that sounds appealing to you, we recommend you pick up the game and play your own hero. This is how you can create your Hunter in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How to customize character appearance in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Image via 2K

The character creator is available right when you first start the main campaign of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Your character is introduced in their default state and you get to pick whether your Hunter will be male or female to start off with. After you select one of the options, several more customization features are given to you to work with. These are all of the options you can edit as per your choice.

Body type

Face

Skin tone

Eye color

Hair

Hair color

Eyebrow color

Facial hair

Facial hair color

One important thing to note here is to make sure your character looks exactly like what you want them to because this is your only chance to customize them throughout your playthrough. Although this only affects your character’s face, body, and features, you are free to customize their wardrobe as the game progresses and you gain new clothing items.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gives you access to different outfit types like your Abbey and combat outfits. These sets are comprised of individual pieces that you can mix and match or full outfit sets that follow a certain theme. The game also allows you to customize the appearance of your gear and your blades as well as several accessories like sunglasses and face sigils.

This applies to your character as well as your teammates, except you can only customize the physical appearance of anyone other than your Hunter. With this information in mind, make sure your customizations are good to go before you play through the main campaign of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.