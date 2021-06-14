How to craft in New World?

Looting is one of the prime ways of unlocking new gear and powering up your character in almost all MMORPGs. You won’t be able to loot everything in New World, however, since there’ll be some items or upgrades you’ll only be able to obtain through crafting.

Not only do you need to have enough materials, you’ll also need to know your way around crafting the item of your choice by making sure that you have leveled up the correct crafting skills.

There are a total of seven crafting skills in New World at the time of writing.

Arcana – Arcana unlocks the ability to craft potions, magical weapons, and tinctures.

Armoring – This skill allows players to craft soft and hard armors.

Cooking – Allows players to craft non-magical drinks and food.

Engineering – Engineers will be able to craft ammunition and ranged weapons.

Furnishing – Furnishers specialize in home design and craft storage, furniture, and trophies.

Jewelcrafting – Jewelcrafters can craft trinkets and such.

Weaponsmithing – Weaponsmiths can craft melee weapons.

As you continue to level up and increase your mastery in one of these fields, you’ll unlock more and better recipes. Alongside being able to create better items, leveling up will also grant you bonuses like having a chance to create multiple consumable items when you’re crafting potions or food.

While armor and weaponsmiths won’t be able to create two of the same item like consumables, they may stumble upon rare and powerful bonuses on their items as they continue to level up their craft. Using higher-tier material will also allow players to craft better gear while increasing the chance of featuring a gem slot in your next crafted item.

You’ll be able to take a look at everything you can craft through the crafting menus after leveling up the craftsmanship of your choice.

If you’d like to be self-sufficient, you may also want to consider combining your crafting skill with a gathering one that suits your needs. Once you start collecting the materials you need by yourself, you’ll be able to save money on buying them from others at the cost of your time.

Crafting will also play an important role in guilds and companies since you’ll have lots of players specializing in different crafting fields. If you’re having a hard time deciding on which crafting path to take, asking your guild may be an excellent idea so you can pick up the one that your guildmates need.