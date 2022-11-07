How to craft Brittle Whetstone in Grounded

Brittle Whetstone acts as an upgrade material in Grounded that is used to improve a variety of weapons. Unlike common belief, Brittle Whetstones cannot be found but rather need to be crafted.

But crafting requires time and effort, and you’ll need all the help you can get. Read our guide below to know just how to craft Brittle Whetstones in Grounded.

Smithing Station

While we now know Brittle Whetstone is an item that needs to be crafted rather than discovered, going about crafting the item isn’t straightforward. Before you can think of crafting, you first need the Smithing Station.

The only way to get a Smithing Station is to purchase it. It can be bought from the Science Shop once you have spoken to BURG.L.

Unlocking the basic Smithing Station is the primary step to start crafting the Brittle Whetstone along with other materials. As you begin to upgrade the station, the resources needed to craft items become easier to obtain.

How to craft Brittle Whetstones in Grounded

Looks like you’ve got options since there are two ways in which you can go about crafting Brittle Whetstones in Grounded. Below, we talk about both of these methods:

First method

The basic method you can use to craft Brittle Whetstones involves gathering two simple ingredients: Sap and Larva Spikes.

Sap is the ingredient that is more readily available. You can find it all around the garden; simply look for twigs which are found in abundance around the giant oak tree in the middle of the garden. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to collect a bunch of this easily available material.

Larva Spikes, on the other hand, are not as easily obtained. They can be dropped after you defeat Larva Bugs. These enemies are tough to beat early in the game, but if you’ve progressed enough, you should have strong enough weapons to take them on.

You simply need one Sap and one Larva Spike to craft a brittle whetstone when using the workbench.

Second method

The other method to craft Brittle Whetstones is by using Brittle Quartzite Shards, which are items most commonly found underground.

To gather these shards, you will need to come across Brittle Quartzite nodes from which you harvest Brittle Quartzite Shards. Depending on the size of the nodes, the amount of shards harvested varies, with the bigger nodes usually found underground

All you need is one Brittle Quartzite Shard to craft one Brittle Whetstone back at your workstation.