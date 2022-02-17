How to craft arrows in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, players are once again thrown into the wild, open-world of a post-apocalyptic U.S. Similar to the first entry in the series, they’ll also have plenty of machines and enemies to cut through while completing the game.

One of Aloy’s (the protagonist) main weapons in Horizon: Zero Dawn was a bow and arrow, and it continues to be a strong survival tool in Forbidden West. But, just like the first game, your ammunition will naturally run out as you explore the open world.

Thankfully, crafting arrows is a piece of cake. To start the process, simply hold the L1 button, which will make your weapon wheel appear. Afterward, in the bottom right, you should notice the option to make new arrows. To do so, all you need to do is hold the X button, and you will continue to create arrows as you hold down the button.

But remember that Aloy can’t make arrows without materials. Creating the ammunition for your bow consumes metal shards and ridge-wood materials. Metal shards can be collected from defeated machines, while ride-wood materials can be found from small trees.

As you progress through the game, you will be able to create more varied types of arrows. You will, however, require even more rare materials to do so.