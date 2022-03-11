How to complete White-Faced Varré’s quest in Elden Ring

White-Faced Varré is an NPC that Elden Ring players encounter directly after leaving the tutorial area of the game. He’s on a small hill in Limgrave overlooking the Church of Elleh and the Tree Sentinel boss, right next to the First Steps site of grace. His quest involves unlocking invasions, allowing Tarnished to enter the worlds of others to kill them for item rewards and for the fun of it.

When he’s first encountered, Varré gives hints about following the guidance of grace, finding a maiden, and getting an invitation to the Roundtable Hold. But after players finish Stormveil Castle and defeat Godrick there, White-Faced Varré moves to Rose Church, a blighted church on an island in Liurnia Lake, and gives the Tarnished a sinister quest to complete. The island is due south of Raya Lucaria Academy and west of Academy Gate Town. Look for the steeple of the church.

Upon meeting Varré there, express doubts to him about the wisdom of the Two Fingers. He’ll award players five Festering Bloody Fingers after his dialogue. Use the Festering Bloody Fingers to invade the worlds of other players. After completing three invasions, regardless of whether they’re successful, return to the Rose Church. Varré will invite Tarnished to serve Mohg, the Lord of Blood, and give players the Lord of Blood’s Favor, a key item.

Varré will ask players to then soak the item, a pure white cloth, in the blood of a maiden. While there are a few different maidens in the Lands Between who could finish this quest, the easiest to find is probably in the Church of Inhibition, on a cliff overlooking the Bellum Highway. The area is due south of the Grand Lift of Dectus and reachable from the East Raya Lucaria Gate and Bellum Church sites of grace. Be sure to guard against frenzy on the way there, since it’s impossible to get there without riding through the Frenzied Flame Village. As players climb out of the village, they’ll also be attacked by an NPC invader. Dispatch them or simply run past them to reach the Church of Inhibition. Inside the ruined church, there is a site of grace and the corpse of a dead maiden. Loot her gear and soak the cloth in her blood by following a prompt on her body.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Return to Varré at the Rose Church with the maiden’s blood. He’ll formally induct players into a pact with Luminary Mohg, the Lord of Blood. Varré will ask players to offer their finger and then appear to chop it off. The painful result comes with a reward: the Bloody Finger, a reusable key item that allows players to invade without using up a Festering Bloody Finger. Varré also gives a Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which allows an audience with Mohg. Those gifts signal the end of his questline.