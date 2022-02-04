How to change FOV in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally here, and players everywhere are using their parkour skills to traverse the new large city. The new game contains the iconic parkour movement the first game is known for but in a smooth and updated way. There are plenty of zombies and thugs to deal with as you progress through the story, making it a thrilling experience.

Some players like to customize their settings to ensure they have the best experience or adjust the various options to their liking. One popular setting that is often the first thing players change is their FOV (Field of View). Many games have a FOV slider that allows players to easily adjust their FOV, significantly changing the in-game view.

Dying Light 2 has a FOV slider, though you’ll have to navigate a few menus to find it. The first thing you’ll need to do is open the Options tab in the menu and navigate to the Video tab. You can access the Advanced Video Settings by pressing the key or button shown at the bottom of the screen. The FOV slider is the fourth option in this menu and is at zero by default.

Remember that adjusting your FOV can impact the game’s performance, so make sure your system can handle the changes before making adjustments. The advanced video settings tab also grants access to other useful settings, like motion blur and quality settings.

A wider FOV can help you spot enemies easier in Dying Light 2, so experiment with your settings before diving into battle.