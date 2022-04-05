How to change characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are more than 380 characters for players to enjoy. For those looking to get their hands on all of them, it will be a time-consuming task, but players will then be able to choose from a wide variety of Star Wars characters.

Characters cannot be changed in the story mode, there is currently no option to do so in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Only in the free play mode can players go in and select the character they’d like to play. In order to select a character in free play mode, you must already have unlocked the character that you’d like to use.

To switch characters in the free play mode, press the game menu button on your controller to bring up the menu. Then, hit the right bumper to navigate to the characters screen. There, you will be able to see all of your unlocked characters and see the ones you’ve yet to unlock. Select the character you’d like to swap out, and then select the character you’d like to replace them with.

Image via Lego

Once you’ve selected your character, you can go through the rest of free play mode with that character.

To make finding characters easier, the game has split them into ten different categories where you can easily find the character you are looking for. With 380 characters to find in the game, players are sure to have a lot of playtime with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.