Throughout your adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll gather various resources. From completing quests to cooking recipes, every item has a purpose in the game. While you’ll find some items more often than others, there will also be rarer ones.

If you’re in need of an Anglerfish, the chances are you may have never seen one just yet. Catching fish is a simple task in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but for rarer fish, you’ll need to know where to find them.

How to catch an Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlock the Forgotten Lands. Players can unlock the Forgotten Lands by opening the Sunlit Plateau and making their way via the ramps in the area.

When you get to the Forgotten Lands, look for fishing spots with orange bubbles.

The blue and white fishing spots in the area generally feature more commonly found fish, making the orange ones a better choice for catching Anglerfish. If you’re looking to make the most out of your time, you should also bring a high-level fishing buddy to your quest to find an Anglerfish.

With a high-level fishing buddy on your side, you’ll have a better chance of catching multiple Anglerfish on a single trip. Considering you may also need more Anglerfish in the future, you can save yourself some time by stacking up on them.

While looking for Anglerfish, you will also encounter Tuna and Cod, which you can use for other recipes. You can also spend a few minutes collecting Seaweed during your trip.