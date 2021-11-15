How to buy cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is finally here, three years after the release of its predecessor Forza Horizon 4, and its launch includes the most cars on day one in the series’ history.

While Forza Horizon has always rewarded players with wheel spins, offering slim chances at valuable supercars, for gaining XP and leveling up, some of the best cars in the game will need to be purchased. Luckily for players, there are multiple ways to buy vehicles while not always having to pay top-dollar.

If you are looking to purchase a vehicle new and stock, with no upgrades or tuning, purchasing from the AutoShow within Forza Horizon 5 will be the best option. Simply pause the game, select “Buy New and Used Cars,” and select “AutoShow.” From there, you can filter by make, performance class, car type, and even drive type.

If you fancy a S2 class Hyper Car that’s rear-wheel drive, you can look through Hennessey, Koenigsegg, McLaren, and Zenvo for your dream car. The downside here is that the most affordable of these cars, the 2018 McLaren Senna, runs a cool 1,000,000 credits.

Thankfully, there is an alternative in the form of the Auction house, which might allow you to snipe the same McLaren Senna for a lower price. The Auction House can be filtered with the make, model, performance class, car type, max bid, and max buyout, allowing players to find their dream car that fits within their budget.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and PC.