How to build an underground metro in Cities: Skylines 2

With the expansion of your city in Cities: Skylines 2, public transport becomes essential to reduce the amount of traffic, and there is no better option than an underground metro station.

Not only does it put all the traffic underground and run smoothly from station to station, lowering the number of buses and above-ground trains in your city to reduce noise pollution as well, but it is also very easy to use if you know how to unlock it.

It might take you a bit of time and a lot of leveling up to get the option, but once it becomes available, this is all you need to do to set it up to run as smoothly as butter.

How to unlock and build underground metros in Cities: Skylines 2

Getting Started Underground | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create an underground metro station for your city, you will first need to create a Subway Yard. This can be done by unlocking the transportation system via the correct development tree. Unlike in the first game, you can decide what you unlock first as you level up, so if you really want a Metro, make sure to develop the path that leads to it.

The Subway Yard takes up a large space, but it’s crucial to get trains to flow into your city. Once you have set it up, it’s time to select the Underground Subway Station from the transportation menu, which can be placed beside any road.

Underground Station Complete | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have decided where you want your underground metro station to be, you will then need to snap more stations to places around town. For instance, if you have a tourist city like myself, having a station next to any major airports or attractions is essential to making your city run smoothly and freeing up traffic.

Putting the tracks together | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all your stations are placed, you will need to connect them to each other and to the subway station using underground rails. To have them connect, make sure the elevation is set to -20m so it can reach the underground station. The rails cannot be curved, so you will need to set up the rails to go in a straight line.

When setting up where rails go, it’s also important to make sure they don’t come across anything else underground, such as other rails you have set up or even powerlines.